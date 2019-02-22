Clear
Rain, thunderstorms even more snow for the upcoming weekend

Posted: Feb. 22, 2019 7:31 AM
Updated: Feb. 22, 2019 7:31 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

possible switch over to snow on saturday night. our far northwest counties possibly can pick up anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow. winter storm watches are in effect saturday evening through sunday morning for atchison, holt and nodaway counties in northwest missouri. we'll see sunny skies on sunday and monday. we'll maybe see a few snow flurries on wednesday of next week as storm system moves through the upper midwest. temperatures will be back down to the upper 20s to middle 30s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) keurig is
Saint Joseph
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Maryville
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 17°
Savannah
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 21°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
28° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 17°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 11°
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night.
