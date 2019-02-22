Speech to Text for SMALL STAFF KEEPS UP WITH EVENTS CIVIC ARENA

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

ago. st. joseph's civic arena is always a busy place this time of year. and lots of work goes into setting up just one event, so imagine setting up back to back events continuously. kq2's ron johnson takes a behind the scenes look at how its done... <<ron johnson reporting chances are you've made a trip out to the civic arena recently for one event or another. [kathy brock] this is our busy time this is when we are really out in the public eyestaff at the arena say this is their primetime for hosting events, many of which for them are back to back. [brock] we go from event to event which is terrific for business but it's a little taxing on staff. with so many events happening in rapid succession, you'd think it takes a large team to make it all possible, staff members say think again[brock] we have four full-time people and we supplement that when necessary and as little as possible with temporary labor. a short staff isn't the only concern for the civic arena the parks department that runs the building says the age of the venue is starting to catch up with it.[jeff atkins] to stay with the changing times, its hard for us with the fixed facility like we have.despite these issues the civic center is still pulling ahead for next week [brock] we have sectional games on tuesday quarterfinals on friday, and we're switching over to the chili cook-off on sunday.no matter which event you decide to check out, the small but mighty crew at the civic arena say their goal is for each one to be seemless. [atkins] when you come for an event, you don't see the work that's been done, we kinda shoot for that wow factor ron johnson kq2 news.>> thanks ron... civic arena's management team says it plans to be booked with all kinds of events from now through april.