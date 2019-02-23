Speech to Text for lady dragons beat lady wolves

match-up between east atchison...and mid-buchanan girls...====we take you to the second half where lady dragons are up..and jaycee graves for east atchison closes the lead to two points its 30-28...===next posesson...jaylee barber for mid-buch answer with a nice take inside...====the fourth quarter is where the game really turns up...the lady wolves would be up 49-45...=== brylee kemper for mid-buch has some good posession for the lady dragons..as she has that nice drive and a big three which would tie the game up at 55...====east atchison wouldnt go away as morgan parshall knocks down a big three of her own with under four minutes to go...====but look at this sequence from barber of the lady dragons...she'll knock down a big three from steph curry range...and get a steal off of the inbound to score once again...that would essentially seal the game for the lady dragons...and mid-buch wins 73-69....we head from