lady dragons beat lady wolves

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 1:47 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 1:47 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

match-up between east atchison...and mid-buchanan girls...====we take you to the second half where lady dragons are up..and jaycee graves for east atchison closes the lead to two points its 30-28...===next posesson...jaylee barber for mid-buch answer with a nice take inside...====the fourth quarter is where the game really turns up...the lady wolves would be up 49-45...=== brylee kemper for mid-buch has some good posession for the lady dragons..as she has that nice drive and a big three which would tie the game up at 55...====east atchison wouldnt go away as morgan parshall knocks down a big three of her own with under four minutes to go...====but look at this sequence from barber of the lady dragons...she'll knock down a big three from steph curry range...and get a steal off of the inbound to score once again...that would essentially seal the game for the lady dragons...and mid-buch wins 73-69....we head from
We will start seeing an increase in cloud cover on Friday night ahead of our next storm system. The next chance for precipitation will be Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be above freezing in the middle 40s, which will help keep this all rain Saturday. We could even get some thunderstorms Saturday afternoon before we see a switch over to all snow on Saturday night.
