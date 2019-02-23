Speech to Text for Spoofhounds beat pius

16 title game..maryville and st. pius the tenth..==the spoofhounds look like northwest missouri state to start (steck-line) from three a few moments later.. once again..nails a three.. maryville had 6 threes in 6 minutes to lead 20-5 early..== they get up 32-20 at the half.. ==and in the second half..the warriors trying to feul a comeback..jake wilcox it from eli dowis..goes all the way and finishes it's no matter for the spoofhounds..dowis finishes with a team high 21including this jam..spoofhounds win the district for the fourth straight