Clear
Mound City captures District Title

Mound City captures District title

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 11:46 AM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 11:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

class 1 district 15... host team mound city taking on 2 seed north andrew for the title...=== early first quarter... 6-0 mound city... loose ball... landon poppa comes up with and flushes it home with two hands.. he goes for 25 points..=== next possession... for mound city... tony osburn.. big night for him.. but this one just off.. but noah young there for the put back.. 10-0 run to start the game for mound city...=== 24-12 after one.. but north andrew tries to chip away at the early deficit... second quarter.. orlo simmons to levi linville.. the hoop and the foul... but it's 40-27 at the break...=== story of the night... mound city freshman tony osburn... game-high 34 points on the evening... and he leads mound city to the victory.. panthers win and capture the district 15 title.. 78-56.. (sot, lee mcfadden: "one step closer, but we're just excited that we got to this point. we don't take for granted each step. north andrew is a really good team and has been really good for a really long time. we're going to cherish this one for a little bit and then get ready for
