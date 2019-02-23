Speech to Text for North Andrew captures district title

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jefferson.") derek petty's crew looking for another district title.. taking on north andrew...=== low scoring first half in this one... but jentry copple knocks down the three... it's 18-14 north andrew at the break...=== second half.. here comes mound city... down 23-21 in the third...=== victoria nauman off the mark... but hannah wedlock right there for the put back.. == and we go to the fourth tied at 23...=== we move ahead just over four to play.. 23-23=== alaina officer to the hole... she gets the bucket...=== then copple cleaning up her own miss... she goes for 17...=== and north andrew is class 1 district 15 champions... cards win 33-25... (sot, chris michaels: "we just played a great team in mound city. coach petty had the girls ready and the girls are excited, we just keep telling just earn one more and district play and playoffs. it's lose and you go home and we keep telling them, earn one more and that's been the motto for us, we earned another one and we're going to go to work.") some other high school score on the night...class 1 distrcit 16stanberry 54-41 over jeffersonclass 3