Speech to Text for LAWMAKERS CONSIDER ELIMINATING VEHICLE INSPECTIONS

if you own a car over five years old in missouri, you're probably familiar with having to get it inspected. but some lawmakers now want to do away with that regulation, kq2's ron johnson caught up drivers and those who perform vehicle inspections to see how the proposed change would effect them. for years missouri's vehicle inspection requirements have been the law of the land. but now, some missouri lawmakers want to change that, putting an end to those regulations.well i would kind of like for it go away should they succeed, this auto shop owner says it'd be music to his ears.i think there's a little bit of a weakness in the system that can allow people to get cars passed to drive and get their license.he says unsafe cars can slip through the cracks of the current system vehicles that fail inspection skip the offer of a free re-inspection just to get a pass somewhere else. i'm concerned for not only for myself but for the people that i might come in contact with. this driver says she's in favor of keeping the inspections. she feels its helps to create safer roads. i think without safety inspections i think we run more risks the missouri state highway patrol agrees i think it's working toward the safety of every motorist out there on missouri's roadways.still, there are some that say the programs needs tweaking, those who offer inspections say it's not cost effective the only benefit would be if we found something wrong and the customer and the customer accepted us doing the repairs then we could make a little bit of money there. and while drivers agree updates to the vehicle inspection program wouldn't hurt they say you can't put a price on safety, what you drive affects me, what i drive affects you, you know i can