Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning
View Alerts
CLOSINGS:
View Closings
Snow and winds pick up
Snow and winds pick up
Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32°
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
34°
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
32°
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
33°
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
28°
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
More Weather
A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain and snow to the area. As temperatures fall overnight, rain will transition to a mix and then to all snow overnight. Accumulations possible.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Local business vies for medical marijuana license
KQ2 Forecast: Strong system bringing rain, snow, and strong winds
Lawmakers consider eliminating vehicle inspections
Missouri could once again vote on right-to-work
Small staff keeps up with events Civic Arena
Trenton Man's Death Officially Ruled Suicide
This Site's Terms of Service
KQ2 Forecast: Rain, thunderstorms even more snow for the upcoming weekend
This Web Site’s Privacy Policy
Turpin parents plead guilty to multiple charges, including torture
Community Events