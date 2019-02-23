Clear
SEVERE WX: Blizzard Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow and winds pick up

Snow and winds pick up

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Updated: Feb. 23, 2019 6:24 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 22°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 17°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
A very strong and dynamic system will be moving through the area on Saturday bringing rain and snow to the area. As temperatures fall overnight, rain will transition to a mix and then to all snow overnight. Accumulations possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events