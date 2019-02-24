Speech to Text for OAK PARK BEATS CENTRAL

looking to beat central at home....in this class 5 district 16 match-up and the winner plays park hill south on tuesday...===we take you to the second half....where the northmen are up buy 12...and ahmad louis finds richardson who gets the and one...===== central still fighting...and landon will hit the double clutch in the lane...===a few possesions later...maybe the smallest guy on the court nick gets the and one....and he's fired up...=====central would stay within strking distance going into the fourth...and the fourth is where this game gets hot...=====we go to under a minute to go...and josh clarendon would get the rbound off of a central miss...and he finds underneith who takes contact on his way up and he gets the and one...the student section loves it...and a time out is called...=====central would now be tied up at 51 a piece...=====we go to the last possesion of the game time running out louis for oak park shoots and misses...richardson tries to put it back he misses...and its ahmad who finishes the job beating the buzzer with the tip-in...and central loses a heart breaker 53-51...