Speech to Text for mid-buch tops east buch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

class two district 16 title game...mid-buch and east buch...==first quarter... dragons trying to keep pace with a tough bulldog squad... javon noyes...drills the three...8 points on the night from noyes...==east buch returns fire...just before the half...tyler schottel...hits from the corner for three... bulldogs up at half 29-27...== we go to the second half... dragons go on an 8-2 run to start...miguel drills from three...14 on the night from ...35-31 dragons...==the bulldogs fight back...ethan kilgore gets the feed from owen fortney...he converts... grabs two of his 20 points on the night...35-33 dragons still lead...==but in true mid- buchanan fashion...some magic happens...christian scaggs... drives and kicks to stetson ... he hits a three...7-0 run pushed the lead to 9...its 42-33 dragons late in the fourth...==and to cap it all off ...picking kilgore''s pocket and runs out the clock...after plenty of free throws down the stretch... mid-buch wins the district by a final score of 58-42... here's coach kemper and after the game.. (sot bryce kemper, mid- buchanan head coach: "they earned that opportunity to go do something great tonight and they went out there and just executed the game plan. they had focus. they just played with heart, they really did. they went out there and played for eachother and it was just really neat to see all of these former players and everything else, the fans it was just great." miguel canchola, mid- buchanan junior: "this is crazy. you know, in the beginning of the year, nobody thought that we were going to be here and we're here right now. no