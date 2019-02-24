Clear
Cold night on the way

Posted: Feb. 24, 2019 6:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 24, 2019 6:48 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Maryville
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 5°
Savannah
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 7°
Cameron
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 6°
Fairfax
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 3°
After a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in Sunday evening. Don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. Lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chills will be form -5 to +5.
