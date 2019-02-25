Speech to Text for Quiet weather this week

colton cichoracki joins us now... after a mostly sunny day, a few clouds have moved in sunday evening. don't expect them to stick around and overnight should be mostly clear. lows tonight will be very cold in the single digits and lower teens. wind chills will be form -5 to +5. while average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. for monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s. there are some precipitation chances next week with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some light wintry mix late tuesday and early wednesday. the best chance for rain and snow will be on friday as a cold front moves through. highs throughout the week will be in the 20s and 30s. should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. this is something we will be monitoring over the next several days. thanks colton...