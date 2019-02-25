Speech to Text for ROYALS BEAT A'S IN SPRING TRAINING

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out the scenery...thats not a bad back drop to have while playing a little baseball... ====we go to the first innning...the royals are at the plate...and veloria is up...and look out...veloria will go the distance...as he hits that one over the wall... and a lucky fan gets to take home a souvenir...that homer would make it six to nothing... and veloria would get a nice welcoming back into the dugout...====the royals are now on the mound bottom of the first inning...and royals fans get a chance to look at pitcher samuel mcwilliams whose rocking the long hair don't care...====and you know what...who cares how long his hair is as long as he is striking people out...and he certainly does that as goes down swinging for the a's...=== and the royals looking good... mcwilliams gets credit for todays win...======the royals would finish off the a's getting the win 14-5...royals pitcher mcwilliams and manager ned yost were pleased with how the team played today... (sot samuel mcwilliams, royals pitcher: "honestly the goal today was to be nice and smooth and try not to do too much with my fast ball locate it down and get ahead of guys and i was able to do that in the first." sot ned yost, royals manager: "young guys getting their feet underneith them first rotation around pitching wise. offensively i'm just really pleased the way we're swinging the bat, but we're also doing the little things that i'd like to see on the