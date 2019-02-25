Speech to Text for A cold start to our Monday

<<we are starting off our monday on a mostly clear, but a very cold note in the single digits to lower teens. wind chills are anywhere from -5 to +5. while average temperatures this time of year are in the low to mid 40s, we will not be seeing that during the week but the weather will be mostly quiet. for monday, mostly sunny skies once again with highs in the lower 30s. there are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late tuesday into early wednesday. the best chance for rain and snow will be on friday as a cold front moves through. highs throughout the week will be in the 20s and 30s. should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. this is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) southwest