Speech to Text for UCP Chili Cook-Off

>> alan: she's the program director at united nations cerebral palsy. thanks for being here today. >>> thanks for having us. >> alan: you look like you're ready to do some cheffing, maybe we should put you to work in the kitchen. what do you do there? >>> i do dishes there. i also put up trashes and cardboard trashes. and, you know, give people fist bumps. >> alan: i like it. and a smile in every aisle, right? >>> yeah. >> alan: how long have you been working there? >>> been a year and a half. >> alan: you like it? >>> yes. >> alan: what it is about helping customers out that makes it fun? >>> well, you would try to make people feel good throughout every employment throughout every day of what you do. >>> customer service is real important at making people feel good that want to come into your business. i think you've got that figured out. you're the program director. what kind of skills have you helped them with? >>> chris is pretty awesome. we just kind of came in and looked at all of the things that he does really great and used that to help him. chris loves to entertain and has a really good personality. >>> got that sparkle. i can tell, i can tell. >>> he does. >>> he gets to come out with me and do some of the steps. his goal is to be an actor. getting to come out and do this stuff and share his story. he also has the importance of knowing that he's gotta have a job.