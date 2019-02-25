Clear
Polo Man Charged

Polo Man Charged

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:15 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 7:15 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

charges. daviess county prosecutors charged jay guhlke with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography. guhlke was arrested friday in gallatin by the missouri state highway patrol after investigators searched his home.. according to the patrol, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. guhlke was taken to the daviess county jail. his bond was set at 100 thousand dollars.
There are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs throughout the workweek will be in the 30s.
