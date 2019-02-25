Speech to Text for Polo Man Charged

charges. daviess county prosecutors charged jay guhlke with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promoting child pornography. guhlke was arrested friday in gallatin by the missouri state highway patrol after investigators searched his home.. according to the patrol, investigators seized child pornography and computer equipment. guhlke was taken to the daviess county jail. his bond was set at 100 thousand dollars.