Speech to Text for Marijuana Certification

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

beginning next tuesday, st. joe health and wellness will start seeing patients for medical marijuana certification this will be the first step in receiving a medical marijuana card and will consist of a brief exam and a check of qualifications the center will offer a discounted price for the first visit and is limiting the appointments to those 25 years and older staff at the facility say the process to get a card is long and they won't be handed out to everyone. (sot: eric miller, clinical nutritionist: "well you don't get a marijuana card just because you say you were injured even though i can see it physically. we need a paper trail. so you need to come in, we'll see when the last time you were with your physician, if not, you need to get an appointment with them. ) patients can begin to apply with physician certifications on july fourth to receive a medical marijuana card the state is hosting a handful of listening sessions to let the public weigh on missouri's medical marijuana program. the department of health and human services held one forum in jefferson city on february 13 and hundreds of people attended voicing opinions about how the program should be regulated. there are four more listening sessions across the state -- you can see the list on your screen. the closest session for us is on march 6th in kansas city.