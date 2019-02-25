Speech to Text for Parks and Rec Donations

st. joseph could become an even more artful community. the city council is set tonight to accept a 100- thousand dollar donation from the william d. morgan charitable foundation for a future public art project. the trustees of the foundation and parks & rec department are looking to place a large art piece that depicts a special moment of st. joseph history in a place where both locals and visitors alike can enjoy. (sot ) donors want the statue to be about the same size of the pony express statue in front of city hall. for a statue that size, the parks and rec department will need around 500-thousand dollars.