Parks and Rec Donations

Posted: Feb. 25, 2019 7:21 PM
Updated: Feb. 25, 2019 7:21 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

st. joseph could become an even more artful community. the city council is set tonight to accept a 100- thousand dollar donation from the william d. morgan charitable foundation for a future public art project. the trustees of the foundation and parks & rec department are looking to place a large art piece that depicts a special moment of st. joseph history in a place where both locals and visitors alike can enjoy. (sot ) donors want the statue to be about the same size of the pony express statue in front of city hall. for a statue that size, the parks and rec department will need around 500-thousand dollars.
There are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. The best chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through. Highs throughout the workweek will be in the 30s.
