SJD Snow Day Calendar

the st. joseph school district board of education meets tonight and will take a look at the possible changes to this year's academic calendar... with all the of the winter weather around the area... it means school districts will probably have to go further into may before letting out for the summer. the district is required to have a minimum of 164 student contact days... and with the number of school cancellations so far this year st. joseph is on pace for only 162 days of classes..... (sot, doug van zyl: "we will really just have to take a look and get how close to the end of winter we think we're getting to and bring some kind of proposal to the board. we need to keep the same number of days that the state requires, but we can make an adjustment in the academic calendar if we need to.")the school district has used seven snow days so far this year...