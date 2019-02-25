Speech to Text for Community Blood Shortage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the community blood center and area hospitals are in need of blood donations... as the center's inventory took a huge hit during the holiday season and flu season...all blood types are needed as o-negative and o-positive blood types are being used to cover hospitals' urgent needs.. and the shortage continues to get worse due to the winter weather... blood drives have been canceled over the last three weeks... and it's sometimes hard to get the drives rescheduled... (sot, pamela holman: "it's really hard to reschedule because we have them scheduled so far out and when we have one cancelled we try to get it added, but sometimes we already have other blood drives scheduled, so it might be a month or two before we get it made up.") the community blood center requires about 580 donors every weekday to meet area hospital needs... the center is open 7 days a week... monday-thursday 7:30-6pm.. and friday saturday and sunday from 7am until 1pm...