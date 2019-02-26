Speech to Text for central loses to staley

ball game.. staley trying to pull out some magic in there favor...as central is looking to hold the line...and move on the to championship friday... ====we start in the first quarter...and its centrals ella moody...doing what she does...pushing the pace and getting buckets....===central would take a 11-5 lead going into the second...=====staley not going away...and olivia reynolds for staley gets the inbound and she gets the lay in....====central still in control....and jaylee wilson finds moody once more...she takes the contact and scores... she had a big first half with ten points...====central would be up at half by 10 24-14... ====we take you late into the fourth where now it has become a one posession game.... reynolds for staley knocks down a big three...the score is 43-41 falcons...====sydney wetlauffer finds lauren eiman who has the strong move down low to tie it up....==== then it beomes a back and forth battle..danels scores undernieth for staley...===== under 30 seconds to go...and here comes wetlauffer...she gets the and one...her team loves it..its 48-48...it then becomes a free throw game... and staley would out last central getting the win 52-49..