Speech to Text for Next disturbance moving in for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

centers arena... <<after plenty of sunshine on monday, clouds have moved in and will stick around for the next several days. it's another cold morning across northwest missouri and northeast kansas with lows in the teens and below zero wind chills.there are some precipitation chances midweek with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late tuesday into early wednesday. highs will be in the lower 30s. we could deal with a few slick spots wednesday morning. wednesday afternoon and thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. another chance for rain and snow will be on friday as a strong cold front moves through. should note that long range models are suggesting another blast of arctic air by next weekend. high temperatures will only go up into the teens with mostly sunny skies on saturday before another chance of snow moves in on sunday. this is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.>> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) despite the