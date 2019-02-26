Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Preparing for a natural disaster

>>> >>> how are you doing toda? >>> just fine. thank you, alan. >>> talking about a financial emergency kit. some things to keep in mind should something like a natural disaster happen. >>> one never knows what disaster could strike any time, any place. it is good for investors to have some what of a checklist involved. there's really six things that investors would want to do. maintain adequate insurance. talk to your insurance agent and make sure you know what kind of insurance you have. >>> let's talk about that for a minute. insurance is one of those things that you just need to have. certainly a natural disaster could effect your home and that's one of the most expensive items that anyone has. >>> you definitely want to check with your agent to go over your plan, your policy. look at all your insurance policies to make sure you've got adequate coverage and prot protection. keep a record of your possessions. take a video with pictures to show all your possessions so you can back that up. you also want to know what your passwords are. try to memorize those. write them down, keep them safe. also want to change your passwords on a regular basis. >> alan: hard to keep track of them all. >>> it is very difficult, but that's an important aspect. have an emergency fund. if something were to happen, it's probably good to keep money on hand to cover expenses going out 3-6 months just in case. make sure all your documents are safe in a safe place. like say your safety deposit box. if you're gonna spend money after a disaster, save your receipts. that way you can return those back to the insurance company, hopefully for reimbursement. >> alan: they need that documentation, don't they? >>> you can never have too much paper work when it comes to keeping everybody happy as far as insurance companies or anybody helping you out when it comes to any disaster. >> alan: and this is the idea of a safety kit. you never know when something like this is gonna happen. you don't think it's ever gonna happen to you. >>> we're all in that same boat. it's always some place else. but again, nobody can plan or prepare for a disaster. the best thing you can do is to prepare yourselves in case it does happen. then you've taken the necessary steps to make the transition easier. if you don't, it's just gonna take a longer period of time. >>> do you think natural disasters like earthquakes or something major. but flooding can happen anywhere at any time. >>> that's true. >>> fires. >>> there's really no place