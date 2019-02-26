Clear

Rental inspection program draws large crowd to city council meeting

Rental inspection program draws large crowd to city council meeting

tonight the city took one more step toward development of a mandatory rental inspection program good evening, i'm alan van zandt. an ordinance that would do just that had its first hearing tonight during tonight's regular city council meeting. at the end of regular business, landlords took advantage of public comment time by going through a list of reasons why the program would be burdensome to both landlords and tenants. others were upset that housing regulations currently in place aren't being followed and that a requirement of landlords getting a business license is an unneccessary fee. (sot) those in support of the ordinance said it's important that renters have access to safe and clean housing. the council is set to vote on the ordinance at their next meeting in two

