Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Trifle

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

lookin >> alan: mike is over there with the custard. there's a little bit left for us, brett. >>> a little bit left to finish off this delicious dessert. >> alan: tell us about the trifle. >>> well, in english cuisine, it is either a sponge cake or lady fingers. they're usually, traditionally, dipped in sherry or some other liqueur of y >>> once you get that done, just spread that out. make it level. and then for the final topping. >>> needs a little more right there. >>> moving on to the whipped cream. >>> put the rest of your whipped cream. we did a chocolate raspberry strawberry trifle. >>> i imagine the vesz l that you put it in adds to the overall look of it all. this is pretty cool. >>> it is. >>> presentation is everything. people eat with their eyes. >>> this cake was just a regular old -- >>> this is a butter cake that we made this morning. >> alan: we'll be right back. >> alan: mike serving it up in the kitchen here. we have a trifle. >>> you notice we used a small spoon to put all the stuff in. once you get it all put together, you want the big spoon. dig down into it. try to get a little bit of every layer. >> alan: did you get every