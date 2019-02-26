Clear

School District Bus Contracts

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:44 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:44 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

schoold district officials say they are spending too much money and wasting time with how they are busing students to and from school -- especially for special education. right now, apple bus -- an outside company headquartered in missouri -- operates about 90 buses for the district while special education is done in house january -- district officials presented the expense problem to the board. they said usually a district does all transportation in house, or hires a company to do it -- st. joseph is one of the few districts that does both proposal for apple bus to take over the special education routes is now on the table -- and it could potentially save the district hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next few years... (doug van zyl, sjsd superintendent: "the board voted for us to start negotiating a contract with apple bus so apple would put together a contract and the qualifications that we have. then we would continue to do it and we would have to make the changes in efficiencies ourselves...") but handing the reigns over to apple bus has local special education bus drivers worried about their jobs. we'll hear from those bus drivers thursday night, here on kq2.
