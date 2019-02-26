Clear

Senior Health Care Fair

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 6:47 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 6:47 PM
Posted By: Victoria Ferguson

senior citizens had a social hour while also learning more about area health services. northwest professionals in agingheld a senior health fair at country squire this morning. participants got learned about the different types of health care organizations and their resources. the fair included elder law attorneys, medical equipment, home health -- in home care and hospice. (sot theresa rohrer president northwest professionals in aging: "seniors a lot of times thinks that the aches and the pains or trouble with the hip or whatever is just a part of aging. a lot of times there are things that can help them, a medical device or a brace or walker or therapy or some other service that can help improve the quality of their life.") northwest professionals in aging says the next senior health fair will be at the savannah senior center on march 24th.
