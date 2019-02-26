Speech to Text for Mosaic

trick. >> alan: we're back on live at five now with dr. omar. you've got a couple of different procedures to help your patients with extreme weight loss. >>> absolutely. we have three primary proc procedures. the third one is kind of complicated. for the severely highly obese. the first two procedures, we offer them to patients who have a body mass index above 40 or a bmi above 55. >>> while these procedures are for folks who are extremely overweight, it's not like someone who's 15 pounds or 20 pounds. we're talking serious weight loss. >>> absolutely. for patients who suffer from morbid obesity. you can check what their body mass index is. it's an equation. you can google it and check what's the bmi. if you suffer from obesity or morbid obesity or qualify for surgery, we'd be more than happy to see you and give you options. >>> while there is that formula, i think most folks would know if they would qualify. >>> absolutely. >>> very serious situations. are these really shrinking the stomach? is that what they do? >>> the first procedure is the sleeve which is cutting the stomach in the shape of the banana. we remove 90% of the stomach and keep about 10%. that allows patients to eat less food. you eat less by quantity and feel less hungry. >> alan: i think we've got video of the gastric bypass. how is that done? >>> the gastric by pass, we change the stomach to the shape of an egg. you change the stomach to the size of an egg. and you reconstruct the bowel in a way that you'll eat only about 30 ml of food. and then the other way the surgery works is that the food you eat, 70% of it is absorbed and 50% of it is not absorbed. it works in two ways, restrict ing the way you eat and mall absorption. you lose 50-70% of excess body weight. >> alan: huge changes. >>> if your ideal body weight is 150 and you're now 350, that's 200 pounds than your ideal body weight, the bypass allows you to use about 140 pounds. we do three weight loss centers. they can come attend and see if this is what they want, this is what suits them. 816-271-6155. there's a facebook page. go to it, like the page and see the many, many stories