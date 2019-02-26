Speech to Text for Spine and Sport

back. >>> we're back here on live at five. how you doing? back pain, neck pain. as you age, i was in omaha bowling over the weekend. i feel like i was hit by a truck. you're gonna help me with my back today. >>> that's right. bowlers lean sideways and get tightness in one side of their back. a lot of times when we have back pain, i brought a picture here to show how the hips below the back have a muscle that comes up and attaches to the back. but it also attaches to the diaphragm. the muscle you breathe with. when you have back pain, you can't just look at where the pain is. you have to go above it and below it. and taking a deep breath, the function of that diaphragm a lot of times is connected to why back pain tends to precipitatie and continue. i want to show you a concept that we use in our clinic. we integrate the whole body from head to toe. this diaphragm really shows how the hip and the diaphragm is paramount to controlling that back pain. >>> to do this, you say we're gonna stand up here? >>> yeah, i'm gonna demonstrate. when you stride in your gait, your pelvis turns one way and your arm swing twists the other way. so your body is twisting and counter twisting. and that diaphragm is in the middle of that. so what we do is we'll take that arm and we'll twist opposite your pelvis and we'll bring in this arm. this will be really good because it's gonna stretch that back muscle. you can feel it all the way through there. it gets that stretch above the back. but also because your hip is in a stretch below the back. that's a technique that we use to help integrate above the back, below the back to help people with back pain. >>> now, i know folks can come get a free evaluation. >>> free consultation. we'll sit down and answer any questions you might have and how we can help you. >>> back pain, neck pain. i've got it all. we'll talk soon. what's a phone number they can reach you at? >>> 279-7778.