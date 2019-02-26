Clear

break. c1 >> alan: here we are in the kq2 kitchen with jr from fit republic with another healthy recipe. how are you? >>> good, how are you guys doing? >> alan: fantastic, fantastic. now, they say that the more color in the vegetable, the better it is for you, the more healthier. brussel sprouts, those have some color to it. >>> yes, we have some brussel sprouts which are one of my personal favorites. lately, i've not been able to stop cooking with red potatoes. i wanted to add some red potatoes to the mick. and of course you can't go wrong with a little ground beef. i like to mix all my ingredients together and eat it all together. this is a great dish that i think you guys are gonna like. it was quick and easy to make. >> alan: what is your special touch to your brussel sprouts that makes them good? you've had them here before and they're good, they're excellent. >>> y a little bit extra olive oil to make sure that you do not burn the brussels. bake them in the oven at 400 degrees for about 20-25 minutes. a little bit of garlic salt. you just kind of add oil as you go. make sure you use a fork to poke through your brussels and make sure they're soft. i like my brussels soft. i don't know if you guys are the same. i use a little bit of garlic salt. just to give it a little bit of a salty kind of flavor, i added just a little bit of bacon bits on top of my brussels. you kind of let the oils and the fats from the bacon work with the brussels. from there, i use a little bit of italian seasoning and some cajun seasoning on my red potatoes, a little bit of olive oil. i baked it at 400 degrees for about 10-15 minutes. from there, i just use a little bit of fajita seasoning on my ground beef and cooked it until it was done. >>> this is ground beef, not ground turkey. all out for this one. >>> yes, yes. the meat and potatoes, you guys are gonna love. and then you get the texture of the brussel sprouts that works its way in. this is just a very hardy meal that helps you feel full so you don't snack after. >>> is this on your mep ewe right now? >>> each ingredient is. you can get a little bit of everything from this dish. >>> i'll tell you what, we'll take a quick break here on live at five. we'll try this come back. >> alan: back with jr from fit republic. mike is already on his second helping. >>> so good. >>> you taste the bacon bits. of course you get the ground beef. you get a different texture from the red potatoes and the brussel sprouts. >> alan: a little bit of char on the brussel sprouts, too. >>> absolutely. you want to work your way through on the brussels. you add a little bit of olive oil as you go. don't be discouraged if you see it have that charcoal. that's what you're kind of looking for. overall, i love it. i've been eating it a lot since i got here. >>> pretty simple ingredients. >>> we just opened in lawrence, kansas this monday. it was a great turn out. we're also in wichita and looking to go to the kansas city and st. louis area. >>> thanks for being here from
