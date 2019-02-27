Clear

Western women top NW

Western women top NW

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:48 PM
Updated: Feb. 26, 2019 10:48 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

Speech to Text for Western women top NW

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

women first.. senior night for the bearcat women..taking on missouri western..looking to punch a ticket to the miaa tournament 2 to tie it up at ten..==but look out for katrin aroenfedlt setp back jummper..bang.. roenfeldt led the griffs with 18 point jaelyn haggard looking to take the lead for the bearcats..at the buzzer good..==cats lead 33-30 at the break second half however belonged to the griffs..melia richardson takes it to the rack..helping the griffs outscore northwest 36-23 in the second half to win..66-56.. coach edmisson and brittany atkins were glad to get some momentum headed into the playoffs (sot ) senior night at
Saint Joseph
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Overcast
23° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 15°
Savannah
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 18°
Fairfax
Overcast
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 8°
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events