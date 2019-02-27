Clear

NW men top the griffs

Posted: Feb. 26, 2019 10:49 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

bearcat arena for number one northwest..the griffs trying to play spoiler carroll tosses back to alex martin..three ball good to open up the scoring northwest returns fire with joey witthus..8 points in the first half but that'll change later..==the highlights of the first half goes to diego bernard..==gets it.. drives.. bashes it..bearcat aren erupts..northwest goes into the half up 29-23 second half..joey witthus.. knocks down the three northwest a 10 point lead but it vanishes.. the griffs come back to make it 68-66 with under 30 secondsh..lavon hightower has a shot to win it..his three up and falls shot..northwest able to hold on and win 70-68..both witthus and coach mccollum felt like this was a great test for the post season.. (sot ) some class 1 boys
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
