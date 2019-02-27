Speech to Text for NW men top the griffs

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

bearcat arena for number one northwest..the griffs trying to play spoiler carroll tosses back to alex martin..three ball good to open up the scoring northwest returns fire with joey witthus..8 points in the first half but that'll change later..==the highlights of the first half goes to diego bernard..==gets it.. drives.. bashes it..bearcat aren erupts..northwest goes into the half up 29-23 second half..joey witthus.. knocks down the three northwest a 10 point lead but it vanishes.. the griffs come back to make it 68-66 with under 30 secondsh..lavon hightower has a shot to win it..his three up and falls shot..northwest able to hold on and win 70-68..both witthus and coach mccollum felt like this was a great test for the post season.. (sot ) some class 1 boys