Speech to Text for Jefferson takes down mound city

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

basketball to look at for tonight....====mound city district 15 champlooking to mke it three wins in a row over jeeferson who is the district 16 champ....===we take you to the second half where mound city is down 27-20...and landon poppa showing some hops as he gets the tip-in for mound city....====then its mathew poppa who finds noah young in the coner thats good...====but clayton merrigan on the other end hits a corner three...its 38-31.... and the eagles stay in control going into the fourth....=== mound city not giving up...as tony osburn with the quick hands...gets the steal..and he goes all the way for two...=== but the sharp shooting from merrigan...keeps the panthers from coming back...and jefferson gets the big win over mound