Jefferson takes down mound city

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 12:50 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 12:50 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

basketball to look at for tonight....====mound city district 15 champlooking to mke it three wins in a row over jeeferson who is the district 16 champ....===we take you to the second half where mound city is down 27-20...and landon poppa showing some hops as he gets the tip-in for mound city....====then its mathew poppa who finds noah young in the coner thats good...====but clayton merrigan on the other end hits a corner three...its 38-31.... and the eagles stay in control going into the fourth....=== mound city not giving up...as tony osburn with the quick hands...gets the steal..and he goes all the way for two...=== but the sharp shooting from merrigan...keeps the panthers from coming back...and jefferson gets the big win over mound
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
