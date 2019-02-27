Speech to Text for Stanberry takes down north andrew

now taking a look at the girls class one sectional.. stanberryy district 16 champ... taking on north andrew the district 15 champ...===we start in the early first quarter...and kierstyn mcmillen knocks down the corner jumper for stanberry... ===then it would be lily osborn with the inside runner for stanberry....===north andrew would get on the board with this three from emma tipton..==== and going into the second quarter stanberry would be up 20-10...cardinals trying to find ways to slow down stanberry...===out of the break osborn doing her best james harden impression with this step back three...====she would have big day from behind the arch..as stanberry gets the win over north andrew