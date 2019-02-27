Clear

Stanberry takes down north andrew

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 1:08 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 1:08 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

now taking a look at the girls class one sectional.. stanberryy district 16 champ... taking on north andrew the district 15 champ...===we start in the early first quarter...and kierstyn mcmillen knocks down the corner jumper for stanberry... ===then it would be lily osborn with the inside runner for stanberry....===north andrew would get on the board with this three from emma tipton..==== and going into the second quarter stanberry would be up 20-10...cardinals trying to find ways to slow down stanberry...===out of the break osborn doing her best james harden impression with this step back three...====she would have big day from behind the arch..as stanberry gets the win over north andrew
There are some precipitation chances with a weak disturbance possibly bringing some freeing drizzle and light wintry mix late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Highs will be in the lower 30s. We could deal with a few slick spots Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon and Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the middle 20s. Another chance for rain and snow will be on Friday as a strong cold front moves through.
