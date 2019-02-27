Home
Clear
A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead
A dreary & cold Wednesday ahead
Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 6:56 AM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 6:56 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso
Saint Joseph
Overcast
18°
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Maryville
Overcast
14°
Hi: 15° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 0°
More Weather
Savannah
Overcast
18°
Hi: 18° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 4°
More Weather
Cameron
Overcast
19°
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
More Weather
Fairfax
Overcast
12°
Hi: 14° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: -3°
More Weather
A weak disturbance is pushing through this Wednesday morning, bringing some freeing drizzle to the area. We could deal with a few slick spots. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday will be partly sunny and cold with highs in the lower to middle 20s.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
