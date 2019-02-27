Speech to Text for University of Kansas Health System to begin first proton cancer therapy treatments in region

new cancer treatments coming out that improve the chances for recovery and increase quality of life for patients... and new technology coming to the university of kansas health systems is showing great promise to do just that. <<cancer patients at the university of kansas health systems will soon be getting a new kind of therapy that can change and extend their lives. the hospital will be the first in the region to provide what is called proton therapy. experts say this type of therapy provides more pinpointed treatment for cancer patients.(sot: bob page, president & ceo of university of kansas health systems: "proton therepy is one of the most advanced forms of therapy for cancer patients.")until now, patients needed to travel a good distance to get the therapy. the university of kansas health systems is now one of only 29 centers nationwide offering the proton treatment. sot: "there are times when patients have to leave kansas city for some of the most advanced treatments such as proton. we don't want that to happen."proton therapy is a pencil-sized beam and differs from regular radiation treatment by killing cancer without harming nearby healthy tissue."it is delivered to the patient and when it hits the cancer, all of its energy is dissapated in killing that cancer. other kinds of radiation can go beyond that cancer and damage normal tissue."the good news about this therapy is that it is fda approved covered by medicare/medicaid and most insurance companies.and hospital leaders say bringing photon therapy here helps put patients in charge of their care."it puts the patient in the center of their decision making. put the technology around them and the resources around that. it's just another step in that process.">> the proton therapy will be available to both adult and pediatric patients. the