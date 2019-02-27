Speech to Text for East Side Rotary

talk more about that next chance for precipitation coming up, alan? >> alan: when you're the host of live at five, sometimes it comes with perks and you get to promote an event that you're a part of. that's why suzy campbell is here talking about our 37th annual east side rotary spaghetti dinner. what we really want folks out there to know about is friday. >>> absolutely. >> alan: that is the day. >>> did you tell your viewers that this is your year? >>> well, that was beside the point. i've had spaghetti on the brain for a couple of months already just in getting ready for friday. but it's worth it though. just with the club that i've been a part of and invested in for more than ten years and the projects that we're involved in. if you want to share, i'll let you talk about it for a minute. just the variety of things that you do through the course of the year. >>> there's so many different things that we get to do. meals on wheels, for one. we do that every week. we rotate. we have a simplified grant project that we do every year. we get involved with the schools. literacy is a big push for us. any organization where we can donate our time and our talents and our money is very important to us. >> alan: another big thing, kids camp. kids who have been abused mentally or physically have their summer camp. and then next year, we've got a lot of money going into the school district into the trauma program. also another program for the agency, but we need money to do that. >>> we do. [laughter] >> alan: we're hawking the spaghetti and hope they show up on friday from 4:30 to 7:30 at the united methodist church. >>> rain, shine, snow, ice, doesn't matter. we will cook and we will serve. as you mentioned, it's our homemade spaghetti sauce. >> alan: do you know the recipe? i don't. >>> of course i know the recipe. >> alan: you're one of the few. >>> not everybody gets to know it, that's why you need to come. >> alan: 4:30 to 7:30, $8 per person. cheap, great dinner. a lot of sponsors have helped us out. olive garden, golden corral, so many others. >>> and if you can't eat in, we do carry out. it's a fantastic meal. >> alan: come on in, come see us 4:30 to 7:30. susan, thanks so much for all your help in the kitchen. >>> what a fantastic year. >> alan: when we come back on live at five, news about tightening up those arms and getting rid of some of that skin that hangs below.