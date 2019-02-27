Speech to Text for Mosaic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we'll be right back. >> alan: dr. jonathan here. thanks for being here today. yesterday we had one of your colleagues on who was involved with the bariatric surgery and a lot of the extreme weight loss conditions that he deals with. when he does his job so well, then they have to come see you when they've got all that extra skin. >>> yeah, i've had a lot of patients who have had massive weight loss. some of them through the procedures, going through diet and exercise. some just have excess skin and fatty tissue in their arms. they tell me, i don't want to be a flying squirrel anymore. [laughter] >> alan: i've been in your office before and seen some of the before and after pictures, which are absolutely amazing. just some of the changes, physical changes that these people go through. and then just how they change up in their head as well. >>> it really is a powerful thing. we're all human beings. it's really a contouring procedure. >> alan: we've heard of facelifts, what is done in an arm lift? >>> it depends on how much excess skin and tissue people have. sometimes i'll do liposuction around the entire arm to thin it down. it all depends. >> alan: as much as surgeons as you are, you're almost artists as well sometimes. >>> that's the fun part of it. we get to tweak, adjust and apply a lot of artistry to what we do. >> alan: you've seen people go through really big changes. they've lost 200, 300, 400 pounds. this is kind of the icing on the cake for them. >>> it really is. they've invested a lot. most surgeries don't just magically make people lose weight. they still have to work and follow a healthy lifestyle and change everything that they've done for decades. it's really a challenge. i think it's a fun reward for them when they get to go and do something afterwards that really makes them feel better. >> alan: how can folks get ahold of you at your office there in north st. joseph and learn more about this? >>> they can call us at 383-8180 or look us up on mosaiclifecare.org