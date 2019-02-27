Speech to Text for Safety Council

that almanac. >> alan: we're back now talking about safety on the ice. usually this time of year, it's starting to melt a little bit. but it's not anywhere close to that yet. >>> it's not, alan. but pretty soon, mike assures us, spring will come. and when it does, i want to make sure parents know the dangers that ice presents to our kids. >> alan: the weather gets warmer, people are outside a little longer. but yet you see those ponds frozen over a bit. but underneath, maybe not as much. >>> this time of year, kids start to get out. kids are drawn to water, whether they live by a pond or lake or whatever. we just wand to remind patients of the danger. that ice has been there all winter. it's not as strong. there's just so many factors when we look at pond ice. it's just too dangerous to let our kids go outside. >> alan: you're right. unfortunately, we were reminded of that a couple weeks ago. how do you know when it's safe or not safe? >>> i think it's important to be with an adult, with mom and dad, an uncle who goes ice fishing. that experience that that person has is always crucial to let the adult be out there. make sure that it's safe for the child. and it's not a bad idea to wear a life preserver, a life jacket when you're out on the ice. even the most experienced ice fisherman on occasion will make mistakes. we're really getting past that point now. i'm cold enough to remember ice skating on the pond. up at the other ponds in town. that was done for the city. they made sure the ice was safe for us. there's a big difference between the pond behind the house and a situation like that. >> alan: it's terrible, we see facebook videos of these fails. they get out there and fall through and it's funny. but boy, it can be super dangerous. >>> it really can be. for parents, make sure you remind your kids that if this is a family that lives by a body of water, especially moving water like a river, it's