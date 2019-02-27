Speech to Text for Downtown First

this is my best friend opie. we're gonna be hunting for the leprechaun saturday, all afternoon. she's kind of an expert in these matters. she's got a st. patrick's day shirt on. downtown starting at 9:00 a.m., the hunt for the leprechaun. go to different establishments and they'll give you shamrocks. if you complete the map, you'll put it in for a drawing for a big prize. >> alan: are you the leprechaun? no, but what do you got in your hair there today? you've got some pretty green bows, don't you? >>> last year we came close to catching the leprechaun. we got an empty box of lucky charms. this year we're gonna find that leprechaun, aren't we? >> alan: we're gonna get him this time. talk about the range of businesses participating on saturday. >>> sure. all the restaurants usually have some kind of special thing that they offer. brioche french bakery does specialty pastries and little cookies. and i know body basics, they're doing a specialty facial. nesting goods and manic snail have specials going on. wild life boutique has st. patrick's day earrings. purchase over $25 and you get a pair of earrings. just a great way to check out all the new shops, family-friendly and kid-friendly. very unique, non-chain. >> alan: what was the snail place? >>> manic snail, cards and gifts. really great fun. this is a company that specializes in st. joseph t-shirts. they have a shamrock t-shirt. >> alan: i like it. >>> lover's lane t-shirts, snow white. >> alan: real nice shirt, too. >>> looks like your size, too. [laughter] >> alan: we're set, we are set. gosh, it's hard to believe it's march this weekend. >>> it is this weekend. so much fun. it's all day long. again, there's a lot of things going on downtown any way. great way to come down and check out the sculptures, try to find the leprechaun, take a selfie and post it. >>> we did a story a few weeks ago about future entrepreneurs and their opportunities downtown. that would be just the place for somebody to get started down there. >>> it is. it's a good way to see people and talk to people who have started a successful business downtown. it's exciting. >> alan: well, it is saturday. first saturday of march, yes it is. march 2nd. nearly two dozen participating businesses. we're gonna find that leprechaun. opie, thank you for coming along today. thank you. we