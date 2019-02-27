Speech to Text for Fire Live shot

joseph midtown home is left in ashes this evening after going up in flames earlier today. thanks for joining, i'm alan van zandt and i'm madeline mcclain. thick, dark smoke could be seen for miles as st. joseph fire crews rushed to put out those flames kq2's ron johnson joins us now live from the scene with more.. ron what is left of that house? unfortunately, not much maddie... i'm at the corner of 20th and faraon where for much of the day st. joseph fire crews were out battling the blaze that took out this home here, just looking at what's left of this house now you can see how bad this fire was... take a look at what this looked like around 11:00 this morning, the house fully engulfed in flames, thick black smoke could be seen for miles. that smoke was so intense it overtook the neighborhood making visibility very difficult in the area. two people were in this home at the time of this fire and fire inspector says they may know what started the blaze. (steve henrichson/ sjfd fire inspector) house fire reported almost fully involved when our guys got here parts of it were collapsing, um a passer by rescued the female, the gentleman was also rescued by us when we got here, from what he told me the fire was started in the area where he had a space heater sitting so.. this fire is a reminder in this long cold winter, that if you are using a space heater to be cautious.the 19-hundred block of faraon street is back open tongight after being blocked off for much of the days as crews worked the fire. tonight at 10:00 you'll hear more about the quick thinking that very well may have saved the lives of the people inside the home. reporting live from 20th and faraon street ron