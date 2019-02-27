Clear
Mid-buch girls top North Platte

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:12 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 11:12 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

girls first.. mid-buch lady dragons and the north platte lady panthers..winner to the state quarter finals.==early in the first..josie roach hits from three..==north platte trying to stay in it early..== but the dragons make it difficult for the panthers.. cali bailey hits from the corner..15 first half points from the junior..==the scoring continues for mid-buch..== hannah parrott lines up from three stout hits from three..the lady dragons go up 28-12 16 minutes away from the quarter finals.==in the second half..roach once again from three enough to the quarterfinal with a final score of 55-30 getting the win over north platte.. coach elms felt like it was a full team effort tonight (sot ) the plattsburg tigers looking for their first
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
