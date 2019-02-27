Speech to Text for Plattsburg wins over MB

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sectional win ever..they'll have to do it against mit-buch ==we start with the dragon's riley brill hitting from down-town long for the tigers to respond..austin stevens fires from long range..14 on the night for him..==we head to the break all squared up at 30 ==in the second half..isaiah graham on the night from the junior.. helps extend the tiger lead to four..==later..garrett stephens gets the feed and puts in home..the tigers can taste a win..==but down seven.. christian scaggs helps lead the dragons to within two..18 on the night leads mid-buch.. it'll come down to the last shot..==christian canchola loses it and tries for it..comes up just short and the put back is no good..==plattsburg goes on to win it 58-56..advancing to the programs first ever quarterfinal was proud of how well his team fought tonight (sot ) maryville takes