Plattsburg wins over MB

Posted: Feb. 27, 2019 11:14 PM
Updated: Feb. 27, 2019 11:14 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

sectional win ever..they'll have to do it against mit-buch ==we start with the dragon's riley brill hitting from down-town long for the tigers to respond..austin stevens fires from long range..14 on the night for him..==we head to the break all squared up at 30 ==in the second half..isaiah graham on the night from the junior.. helps extend the tiger lead to four..==later..garrett stephens gets the feed and puts in home..the tigers can taste a win..==but down seven.. christian scaggs helps lead the dragons to within two..18 on the night leads mid-buch.. it'll come down to the last shot..==christian canchola loses it and tries for it..comes up just short and the put back is no good..==plattsburg goes on to win it 58-56..advancing to the programs first ever quarterfinal was proud of how well his team fought tonight (sot ) maryville takes
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
