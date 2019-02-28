Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Maryville falls to St. Michael

Maryville falls to St. Michael

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 1:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 1:42 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Maryville falls to St. Michael

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

on st. micheals in excelsior springs...class 3 sectionals=== matthew maddon knocks down the deep 3 to start off the spoofhounds...===then eli dowis joined in on the party... ===first creed stoeckline to dowis on the ally oop===dowis 3 pointer from right side of the floor...===dowis really feeling himself pulls up after loosing control of the ball... ===maryville headed into halftime up 41-24 but turnovers and open shooters killed the spoofhounds in the end...===anthony holden gets the steal and finishes the break at the rim===johnie adams at the top of the key nails a
Saint Joseph
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Maryville
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: 0°
Savannah
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 0°
Cameron
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -1°
Fairfax
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 8°
We'll have partly sunny skies with highs in the upper 30s for the first day of March on Friday. Another chance for snow will be during the weekend as a strong cold front moves through. High temperatures will only go up into the middle 20s on Saturday and only into the teens on Sunday. This is something we will be monitoring over the next several days.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events