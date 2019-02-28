Clear

Youth Alliance joining fight against opioids

Posted: Feb. 28, 2019 8:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 28, 2019 8:42 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

alliance is joining the fight against opioids with the help of more than 27 thousand dollars. the funds coming from the city health department who was awarded a grant from the missouri department of health and senior services the move will allow the youth alliance to provide prevention programming and to adress youth resilency and the opioid crisis staff with the agency say the money will help them create new initiatives while conitnuing ones they already have (sot: robin hammond, executive director: "the funds that we will be receiving will really help us be able to continue some of the stuff we are doing already. and to be able to do some of this new stuff in particular how it relates to opioids in our community." ) the youth alliance hopes to continue to work with the health department for more opioid addiction prevention in the
We are waking up to cloudy skies even a few snow flurries this Thursday morning as a disturbance is pushing through the region. It's another cold start with temperatures in the teens and below zero wind chills. Expect a mix of sun & clouds heading into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 20s.
