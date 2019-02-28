Speech to Text for Siblings save couple from burning home

those two occupants did make it out safe -- and tonight, they can possibly credit two people they don't even know for their lives --- one who risked his own without even thinking twice. <<(alan van zandt reporting) a midtown home burned to the ground wednesday. and firefighters say these types of fast burning, heavy smoke filled blazes can often come with injuries or death to those who get caught inside.even with the thick smoke billowing throughout the neighborhood, that wasn't the case this time thanks to the quick thinking of two passersby. brother and sister joey k. and julia may happened to be driving by when the fire broke out."when i turned the corner and i turned my head i said that's smoke coming out of that house. that's a fire." the two quickly went into action. julia called fire dispatch and joey checked to see if anyone might be inside. "kicking and beating on the door. i'm hollering if anybody was in there, is anybody in there?"sure enough a woman and her father were sleeping inside, unaware that their home was beginning to burn down around them. after coming to the door and becoming aware of what was happening, the barefooted occupant wasn't quite ready to leave yet."i said, 'ma'am, we have no time to go in there and look for shoes.' i said your house is falling in from the fire. and just then there was a big loud crash on the inside. i just grabbed her and we took off." while julia was back in the car on the phone trying to describe the situation to the dispatcher, joey was"the smoke had filled up so much right there and we couldn't see a thing. we couldn't see anything."joey rescued the woman and shortly after the father popped out the back of the house. both were safe. but that didn't stop joey and julia from thiniking what if they hadn't been driving by at the time."i said god put us in the right spot at the right time. he wanted us to be here today.""if me and my sister hadn't have pulled up and acted at the time that we did, those two occupants would not be here.">> traffic was diverted from the 20th and jules area for a number of hours while fire crews attempted to put out the blaze.