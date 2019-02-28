Speech to Text for Applications being accepted for citizen's law enforcement academy

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

watching kq2 news at six.") in tonight's salute the badge we give you the chance to step into the officer's shoes and get a look behind the badge. applications for this year's joint citizen's law enforcement academy are being accepted by the st. joseph police department the yearly program allows people 18 years and older to get a feel of what it's like to be a police officer particpants will receive tours of the department, see the s-r-t bearcat and do a ride along with an officer the program provides the chance to see firsthand what's it like to be in their shoes (sot: sgt. roy hoskins, sjpd: "people have an idea but until you actually see it, you really can't grasp what it's about completely. the ride along really seals the deal. you get to go out and see an officer on patrol and experience what they are feeling." ) this year's program runs march 26 through may 14 applications can be picked up at the city police station and must be returned by