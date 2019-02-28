Speech to Text for sports reel 2-25-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

home time...as district basketball is still in play... and the central lady indians found themselves in a tight ball game.. staley trying to pull out some magic in there favor...as central is looking to hold the line...and move on the to championship friday... ====we start in the first quarter...and its centrals ella moody...doing what she does...pushing the pace and getting buckets....===central would take a 11-5 lead going into the second...=====staley not going away...and olivia reynolds for staley gets the inbound and she gets the lay in....====central still in control....and jaylee wilson finds moody once more...she takes the contact and scores... she had a big first half with ten points...====central would be up at half by 10 24-14... ====we take you late into the fourth where now it has become a one posession game.... reynolds for staley knocks down a big three...the score is 43-41 falcons...====sydney wetlauffer finds lauren eiman who has the strong move down low to tie it up....==== then it beomes a back and forth battle..danels scores undernieth for staley...===== under 30 seconds to go...and here comes wetlauffer...she gets the and one...her team loves it..its 48-48...it then becomes a free throw game... and staley would out last central getting the win 52-49.. taking a look at the benton lady cardinals tonight...as they took on savannah...the lady cards getting the win 52-20...benton will play smithville on friday in winnietonka... the missouri western mens and womens basketball team will travel to maryville tomorrw to take on northwest...the women will play first at 5:30....and the men wil pl ay after startin at 7:30...griffon head coach sundance wicks knows how important a win would be to fininsh out the season.. (sot sundance wicks, western head coach: "to be great you have to win consistanly and these two teams that we face do that at a high level coach ballard has done that for the first two years thats he's been at his program and obviously coach mccollum has done that for the last six years in this league and so for us it's taking those notes and getting right after it and to get a win against any of these two teams would be huge for our program in a sense and you just want to know that you are competing with and against the best in the league.") big game at allen fieldhouse this evening..as k-state traveld to lawrence... a lot on the line tonight..as big 12 conference championship implications at stake...and the jayhawks getting the best of the wildcats..as ku gets a big win 64-49...three games are left on the schedule for both teams...and eveyone looking for momemntum going into the big 12 tournament... here in a couple of weeks.. the kansas city royals in action today...the royals playing in their third spring training game of the season... the royals taking on the rockies and not able to come out on top like they have the last two games...still able to put up some runs...as bubba starling had a good outing.. along with jorge solier... but ultmatley losing 12-5...manger ned yost was still happy with how the team played this afternoon.. (sot ) that's a