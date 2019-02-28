Speech to Text for Downtown First hosts Hunt for the Leprechaun

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

keep a close watch on. just cold on sunday and on to monday. >>> we're coming up on march, which means st. patrick's day. and you brought your own little lucky charm here with you today. >>> this is my best friend opie. we're gonna be hunting for the leprechaun saturday, all afternoon. she's kind of an expert in these matters. she's got a st. patrick's day shirt on. downtown starting at 9:00 a.m., the hunt for the leprechaun. go to different establishments and they'll give you shamrocks. if you complete the map, you'll put it in for a drawing for a big prize. >> alan: are you the leprechaun? no, but what do you got in your hair there today? you've got some pretty green bows, don't you? >>> last year we came close to catching the leprechaun. we got an empty box of lucky charms. this year we're gonna find that leprechaun, aren't we? >> alan: we're gonna get him this time. talk about the range of businesses participating on saturday. >>> sure. all the restaurants usually have some kind of special thing that they offer. brioche french bakery does specialty pastries and little cookies. and i know body basics, they're doing a specialty facial. nesting goods and manic snail have specials going on. wild life boutique has st. patrick's day earrings. purchase over $25 and you get a pair of earrings. just a great way to check out all the new shops, family-friendly and kid-friendly. very unique, non-chain. >> alan: what was the snail place? >>> manic snail, cards and gifts. really great fun. this is a company that specializes in st. joseph t-shirts. they have a shamrock t-shirt. >> alan: i like it. >>> lover's lane t-shirts, snow white. >> alan: real nice shirt, too. >>> looks like your size, too. [laughter] >> alan: we're set, we are set. gosh, it's hard to believe it's march this weekend. >>> it is this weekend. so much fun. it's all day long. again, there's a lot of things going on downtown any way. great way to come down and check out the sculptures, try to find the leprechaun, take a selfie and post it. >>> we did a story a few weeks ago about future entrepreneurs and their opportunities downtown. that would be just the place for somebody to get started down there. >>> it is. it's a good way to see people and talk to people who have started a successful business downtown. it's exciting. >> alan: well, it is saturday. first saturday of march, yes it is. march 2nd. nearly two dozen participating businesses. we're gonna find that leprechaun. opie, thank you for coming along today. thank you. we know