Speech to Text for D&G Pub and Grub: Layered Taco Salad

c1 >> julie: christina from d&g here. we're building some tacos here. i don't want to eat it. it looks really nice. >>> this is our layered janice joplin taco salad, available seven days a week. >> alan: let's talk about the chips first. >>> our chips are flour chips that we fry to order. any time you order chips and salsa, the taco salad, we do cook them to order. >> alan: and they're seasoned well. >>> they're seasoned very well, it's our house seasoning. they are flour though. please keep that in mind. some people are gluten free and they don't want the flour, so they just order it without the chips. >> alan: they're missing though. [laughter] >>> they're missing out, these are amazing. we want to put everything in layers. we do our shredded cheese on the bottom. >>> alan would like a vegetarian one. >>> probably not. >>> he would not. >>> well, i would. but i'd like it better with meat. there's ground beef. >>> this is our seasoned ground beef. house snning on -- seasoning on it. people really enjoy our taco meat at the restaurant. >>> you're layering this, this is an arm form itself. >>> this is our roasted corn and black bean salsa that we do in house. we roast the corn, hand cut all of the vegetables. fresh cilantro and a bunch of seasonings that we can't discuss. >>> secrets. secret as the spaghetti sauce for the rotary club. >>> roasted corn black bean salsa available on a couple different menu items. i highly recommend ordering it. >>> with a side of chips. >>> and our house mild salsa. >> alan: you're topping it with some sour cream and then it's time to eat it. we'll try it, for sure. we'll be right we'll be right back. >>> we department want to dirty up the beautiful taco salad, so we made our own here. >>> a lot of people like tacos, but tacos can be messy. this is deconstructed for you. >> alan: on the break, we were talking about some specials. >>> every wednesday, 10% of food sales goes to the animal shelter. if you guys are out and about and want to have some dinner and support the animal shelter at the same time. any time you come in wednesday, 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., we'll do that. tuesdays, we do big brothers, big sisters. always have something going on for fundraising events. >> alan: thank you for your help. east side rotary spaghetti dinner with us friday night. >>> i hope you guys do very well with it. >> alan: thank you for your help. >>> glad to help out with that. >> alan: you are located downtown. >>> 1918 frederick, open seven days a week. >> alan: try the taco salad. mike hasn't said a word. >>> he's